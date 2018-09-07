Bharat controversy: ‘Priyanka Chopra called up Ali Abbas Zafar and told him, see if you can get me something in this film’, says Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra’s sudden exit from Bharat was a shocker for the entire team of the film. However, everyone wished her luck for the future. But now Salman Khan has finally broken his silence in an interview with a leading daily on the on going issue. And revealed many inside details about Priyanka’s exit from the film and he also said that he has no grudges against her.

The actor also revealed that Priyanka was very keen in doing Bharat with him and for that she called Salman’s sister Arpita 1000 times, “It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, ‘I want to work with Salman’. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and told him, ‘See if you can get me something in this film’.”, says the actor.

Salman was also ready to make changes in the film schedule for Priyanka but she refused to do it, “She (Priyanka) had a reason to do that. It’s just that the project got stuck. Had we known earlier, we could have worked it out better. She was getting engaged and I told her, ‘If you are getting engaged, what’s the need (of exiting the project)?’ Then she said, ‘Shaadi karni hai’ to which I said ‘Toh shaadi kar lo’.”

Salman added, “Priyanka’s work was for 75-80 days. Shaadi ke liye chaar din ka preparation, aur chaar din ki shaadi, aath din ke andar ho gayi aur phir uske baad honeymoon. So, we said we will work it out. But she was very clear that she didn’t want to be a part of the film.”

However, Salman also had some guesses as to what could be the real reason behind Priyanka’s exit.

“Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn’t want to work with me anymore. It could also be because she doesn’t want to work in humari industry (Bollywood) or wants to work only in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy”, said Salman.