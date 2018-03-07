Bharat Ane Nenu teaser: Mahesh Babu as CM Bharat arrives in style, watch video

The makers of ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ featuring superstar Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani have released the teaser featuring the ‘Vision of Bharat’ and is mighty impressive. Mahesh pulls off a power packed performance and it has left us spellbound. It promises a to be an action-packed film.
The trailer shows Mahesh Babu’s character standing up for what he believes in and fighting for it, the fight is backed by powerful dialogues and dialogue delivery. Based on the trailer you can tell that Mahesh Babu’s character as a politician is far different from other politicians who do not wish for the well-being of their people.
The trailer gives a sneak peek into his power-packed performance in the political drama. The trailer starts with, Mahesh Babu telling, “When I was a kid, my mom told me something – ‘If you make a promise, and don’t stand by it, you’re not called a man.’ I stood by it and lived by it.” The trailer features everything, from Bharat’s ambitious journey, from his early days as a politician to the time he assumes office as the Chief Minister. The teaser has also infused a little bit of action as Bharath makes the “biggest promise” to his people.
Meanwhile, earlier, Mahesh Babu had released an audio teaser of him taking the oath for the post of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film is the second collaboration for Mahesh Babu and Kortala Siva. Meanwhile, the audio teaser hit more than five million views, it was on third spot on trending videos.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, who is making her Telugu debut.