‘Bharat’ actor Salman Khan feels social networks need censorship; read why

Salman Khan might just be one of the biggest stars today. With his in-film looks becoming a fashion trend, Salman fans across the world quite literally hang on to every word the actor says. In fact, Salman’s social following too is something that any actor would wish for; filled with ardent fans the actor always makes it a point to keep in touch with them. Speaking about social media, recently Salman Khan voiced his opinion on why he thinks censorship is needed for such networks.

Speaking about censorship for social networking sites, Salman Khan stated that, like films which have a censor board, social media too requires one to weed out the objectionable content. According to the actor, given the fact that social networking sites offer users a curtain of anonymity, certain users abuse this curtain to lash out and make derogatory remarks against others while relieving their frustration. In his view, it is such people who misuse the medium to abuse others that makes it rather unsavoury.

However, the actor is pretty happy about the new self-censorship norms that have been put in place on Facebook and Twitter. In fact, Salman states that it is good that these mediums have woken up to the fact that these mediums with public prominence have decided to clean up by blocking certain words and people. Though this certainly is quite required, we wonder how it will eventually affect the general audience. Back on the film front, Salman Khan is currently busy working on Bharat, that stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Post this, the actor will also start work on Dabangg 3. He will currently kick start the shoot of Bigg Boss season 12 that is slated to go on air in the next few weeks.