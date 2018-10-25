Bhaiaji Superhit trailer: Sunny Deol’s fiery avatar, Preity Zinta’s innocence makes for an interesting watch

Going by the name of the film we don’t know if the film will be a super hit or a flop, but all we can say right now is that, the trailer is definitely not a complete disappointment. Rather, we can say it’s interesting enough to go through it at least once.

Sunny Deol’s character is a combination of Macho and someone who is hell scared from his wife which is played by Preity Zinta. The narrative begins with a detailed look at Bhaiaji and his machismo. Bhaiaji rules his world with his characteristic traits of broken English and loyal cronies and is clearly the one who calls the shots within his sphere.

While Preity impresses with the innocence her character has, Sunny Deol’S comic timings and stunts save the trailer from being an epic fail. Amisha Patel who is said to be the second female lead of the film is portrayed just as a glam doll. However, it’s the other supporting actors of the film such as Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra who steal the show with their comedy. Watch the trailer below

The film which is directed by Neerja Pathak is set to hit the theaters on November 23.