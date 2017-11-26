Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon gets inspired by the Gandhi’s

Actress Saumya Tandon who stars in TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai‘ will be seen in a daunting attire of a politician in an upcoming episode of the show. For the look of for this special episode, the actress took inspiration from the India’s top women politicians, Indira and Sonia Gandhi.

“I have become a politician standing for elections of Nagar Nigam with a fictitious party name off course. When I was asked to do this character I just thought that the first person that strikes me is Sonia Gandhi/Indira Gandhi. They have styled themselves uniquely as a woman politician and they carry their strong personality with ease. I really wanted to talk with the Sonia Gandhi accent as well but somehow we didn’t do that,” says Saumya.

The actress who has also been a part of the hit film ‘Jab We Met’ has love the character turn so much that she wants to actually play a woman politician as a full-fledged role. “I would love to play the part though I must admit I am tempted, there is lot to explore and do as an actor in that role. So there were these aggressive media anchor grilling sessions, rallies and fake MMS clips and I thoroughly enjoyed playing a ‘Neta’,” exclaims Saumya.