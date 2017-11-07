Bhaagamathie First Look releases on eve on Anushka Shetty’s birthday; take a look
On the eve of Anushka Shetty‘s birthday, the makers gave a brilliant gift to her fans as they released the first look of Anushka from the upcoming movie ‘Bhaagamathie’. Production house UV Creations, who is co-producing the movie, shared the first poster featuring Anushka and wrote: “She is coming! Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring Anushka.”
She is coming!
Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring #Anushka#Bhaagamathie #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mlL94ohN4m
— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 6, 2017
Anushka, who is playing the lead role in the film, can be seen with bruises all over her. Her hands seem to be nailed to the wall and she is also holding the hammer. The poster does justice to the film’s genre, which is a period thriller. The poster is every bit impressive. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
After the great success of ‘Baahubali’ series, Anushka is now all set to appear on the big screen with this big movie. ‘Bhaagamathie’ was initially slated to be released in August 2017, but the date was postponed due to ‘Baahubali 2’. Directed by G Ashok, the film will see Anushka paired opposite Unni Mukundan. The film will also feature Malayalam actor Jayaram in a pivotal role along with Aadhi Pinisetty.
The film is expected to release in January 2018.