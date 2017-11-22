‘Beyond The Cloud’: Deepika Padukone’s exit from Majidi’s film was because of her stardom

Mumbai: At 48th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017, the movie ‘Beyond The Cloud’ has been premiered and is slated to release in 2018.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and rumoured about Deepika Padukone, who’s auditioned photos went viral from the set on internet.

Shocking! Deepika Padukone Lost Majid Majidi’s Film Because Of This Big MISTAKE! https://t.co/3SkYL9AdDq pic.twitter.com/ckvus4ow77

— SuhasFranky© (@suhasfranky1) February 2, 2017



During the press confrence at IFFI, the director Majidi clarified why Deepika was not roped in and the reason was her stardom. “I choose my subjects from the society… I choose my heroes from the crowd. I mostly work with newcomers, but this doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work with professional ones,” ibtimes report.

“It was tough to organise things on the sets with a big star. For one day, we organised auditions with Deepika. I remember it was difficult to manage things as people wanted to meet her and were very curious,” he added.

“I love introducing new faces in my films as I like to convey the real feelings of the common people through my work”, says Iranian Director, Majid Majidi at the Press conference of Beyond the Clouds @BTCTheFilm pic.twitter.com/dpKhVLLdxo — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2017



Beyond The Clouds revolves around the life of a young brother-sister duo from Mumbai and the roles will be played by Ishaan and Malayalam cinema actor Malavika Mohanan.

Produced by Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, the movie’s Hindi dialogues are written by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.