Beyonce joins cast of ‘The Lion King’ as Nala

Singer Beyonce Knowles will be a part of Disney’s upcoming live-action version of “The Lion King”. The announcement was made by Disney on Wednesday. Beyonce will be playing the character of Nala, a lion who is the love interest of the film’s protagonist Simba.

She will join an all-star cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the 1994 animated film as Mufasa. Other stars in the cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Alfre Woodard.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, will be a “new take” on the now classic story of the lions of Pride Rock and will feature “pioneering filmmaking techniques,” according to Disney. It is set for release on July 19, 2019.

“The Lion King” is among several live action reboots of Disney animated classics. The brand has included big box office hits “Cinderella”, “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast”.