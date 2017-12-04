Beyonce changes her email ID every week, says Ed Sheeran

Los Angeles: Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that pop diva Beyonce changes her email address every week.

The British singer got Beyonce to lend her vocals to a new remix of his single “Perfect” and talked about the way he managed to get in touch with her.

“I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week. She’s very good at (hiding). It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.

“So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it’s been in the works since May,” Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight.

“Perfect”, that released on Thursday night, is about Sheeran’s girlfriend of almost three years and former high school pal Cherry Seaborn.