Bewafa Beauty from Blackmail featuring Urmila Matondkar to be launched on 23rd March

The quirky special number Bewafa Beauty featuring Urmila Matondkar is all set to be launched on 23rd March 2018. The Rangeela actress will be recreating magic on screen after almost 10 years. Set against the backdrop of a bar, the song features a hangout place for friends, wherein Urmila Matondkar is seen dancing along with few others.

A glimpse of the place could be seen in the trailer where Irrfan recites his life’s tragic incident to his friend. Ever since the teaser and trailer launched, there has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the quirky comedy.

The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

Post entertaining the audience with 2011’s ‘Delhi Belly’, Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on the move comedy.

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.