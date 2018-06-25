BET Awards 2018: Complete list of winners
Washington D.C.: While ‘Black Panther’ took home the ‘Best Movie’ award, R&B singer Anita Baker was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards. The ceremony, which took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, saw Jamie Foxx donning the host’s hat for the second time.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
-Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award- Beyonce
-Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award- Bruno Mars
-Best Group Award- Migos *WINNER
-Best Collaboration Award- DJ Khalid /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
-Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award- Kendrick Lamar
-Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award- Cardi B
-Video of the Year Award- Drake – “God’s Plan”
-Video Director of the Year Award- Ava DuVernay
-Best New Artist Award- SZA
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award- Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
-Best Actress Award- Tiffany Haddish
-Best Actor Award- Chadwick Boseman
-Young Stars Award- Yara Shahidi
-Best Movie Award- “Black Panther”
-Sportswoman of the Year Award- Serena Williams
-Sportsman of the Year Award- LeBron James
-Album of the Year Award- Kendrick Lamar – “Damn”
-BET Her Award- Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”
-Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award- Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
-The Best International Act Award- Davido (NIGERIA)