‘Bepannah’ actress Jennifer Winget: I’m just crazy about shoes

New Delhi: “Bepannah” actress Jennifer Winget says she has a fetish for shoes, and has a room full of different types of footwear. “I am not crazy about bags or watches. For me, anywhere I go for a holiday or for work the first thing that I go and buy are shoes,” Jennifer told IANS.

“I have a room full of shoes, heels and sneakers and everything. I am just crazy about shoes. I just love shoes,” she added.

The actress, who has been associated with Skechers Hi-Lites, says she doesn’t endorse a brand until she can relate to it.

“I want people to use it and not just look at the product and say ‘Okay, this is nice but they cannot afford it’ or they cannot relate to it. So, it is very important to me that whatever I endorse has to be usable by me and the people who watch it (campaign of a brand),” she said.

On the campaign with Skechers, the actress said: “For this campaign, they are trying to give you a certain style which normally you would not associate with sneakers so I had a great time shooting for it wearing them.”