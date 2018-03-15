‘Bepannaah’: Jennifer Winget clears rumours around dating Sehban Azim

Mumbai: Actor Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim are all set to romance with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming show ‘Bepannaah’. It is reported that the duo is spending a lot of time together and spotted even in parties and events. The rumour is sparked that the duo is dating each other however, Jennifer slammed the rumours saying that, ‘she is happy single’.

Jennifer said to News Nation that, “I don’t really plan so much in life. When anything has to happen, it will happen. As of now, I am not seeing anyone. I am very lucky for all the love I receive in my life.”

“Bepannaah” will keep the audience intrigued with its intense and thrilling drama, says lead actress Jennifer Winget. “It is a really intense story high on emotions, and it has everything – romance, drama, a bit of mystery and thrill too,” Jennifer said.

Sehban, who plays Jennifer’s husband in the show, added: “All stories are till the ‘happily ever after’, and our story starts after that.”

“Another thing that’s new about this show is that you will be able to see relationships very closely and the show dives in deeper to give a true sense of the couple’s love and hate relations.”

The show was supposed to air in February, but it got delayed because of a fire that broke out on the sets. A 20-year-old technician had died in the fire, which reportedly went out of control as the fire-fighting system at the studio was not working.

(Input from IANS)