Being Indian fame Sahil Khattar gains eight kg for TV debut

Mumbai: YouTube superstar Sahil Khattar has gained eight kg for his television debut as a host. He is currently hosting “Dance India Dance” season 6.

“It’s a surreal feeling for me to host for the first time on TV, that too a show like ‘Dance India Dance’. When I was approached for the show, I was excited to be a part of it and I started preparing for it immediately,” Sahil said in a statement.

“It’s a medium that relies heavily on appearance so I thought of bulking up. I’d have to give credit to my trainer for pushing me to my limits. It’s all paid off,” he added.