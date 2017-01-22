Being a vegetarian is a way of life: Mrunal Jain

Bodybuilders and actors often eat meat to build muscles. But actor Mrunal Jain, who was seen in Bandini, Looteri Dulhan, Hitler Didi, Uttaran, and Bandhan, feels that even vegetarians can be bodybuilders.

He quips, “To talk about vegetarianism as a fashion is not right. Being vegetarian is a way of life for me and I am not missing out on anything if I am a vegetarian. Food is for us we are not for food. I believe in one thing when you want something desperately you work for it and get it anyhow. If your determination and focus is strong towards your goal, time and patience will get you there. It took me 10 years to be where I am but I believe my discipline and my patience towards my fitness paid off. Ten years back people believed that vegetarian food cannot help you make a good body you cannot get what non – vegetarian food can give you. There are lots of vegetarian products which have real good amount of protein contents as well as other nutrients which are good for your body (soya bean, chana, rajma, tofu, soya milk, sprouts and lot more). When people see me today, they don’t believe my physique. “

The actor, who is currently playing the antagonist in TV show Nagarjuna- Ek Yoddha, is proud of his new physique. “People get astonished when they see me now. They say ‘WHAT? HOW?’ and I say I am a pure Jain. But being in this profession, I have to keep a body like this because my work demands it. I also love being fit. But fit doesn’t mean that you have to have a six packs or muscular body, it means that you should eat healthy food and it is not necessary you only hit the gym. You can take up dancing, yoga, cycling or any kind of sport which you love and which energizes you and keeps you active. Even the richest man cannot buy a healthy body so it’s very important that you take care of yours. You must sweat it out,” he further adds.

Mrunal is teetotaller. “Eat healthy food but avoid doing unnecessary dieting because that it might harm your body. Avoid alcohol and smoking as it only kills you. Is it worth playing for it with life? I drink a lot of water, at least 8 litres in a day. For me, the best source of protein is tofu paneer. If you want to gain weight try banana shake once in a day. If you want to gain weight then make it a point to not work out for more than 45 minutes in the gym because that might make you lose more muscle,” he shares.

“Eat proper food, have protein shake one sec after your workout and once in morning after breakfast which can be oatmeal. Do not stress yourself after your body gives up because you might end up damaging your muscle. It’s very important to work out in the right way. Technique is the most important. Do not compete in lifting more weights because it’s very easy to get carried away and lose control. Breathe between every set because oxygen is very important and sip on water, it will prevent dehydration. Remember it’s a slow process and cannot be achieved overnight. So patience is the key,” he signs off.