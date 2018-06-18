Being a good person does not depend on your religion, race: Akon

Los Angeles, Singer-rapper Akon believes religion, race or colour cannot define a person’s character. The 45-year-old musician, who spent much of his childhood in the West African country Senegal, wrote on Twitter, “Being a good person does not depend on your religion, status, race, color, political views or culture. It depends on how you treat others.” Akon tasted fame in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album named “Trouble”.

— AKON (@Akon) June 18, 2018

His second album ‘Konvicted’, which was released in November 2006, included collaborations with Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Styles P.”Smack That” with Eminem became a worldwide hit and also earned a Grammy Nomination for Akon in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category. Akon has also sung two songs “Criminal” and “Chammak challo” for Bollywood film “Ra. One”.