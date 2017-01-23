Being a friend, I am happy for Salman Khan: Daisy Shah

Mumbai: Daisy Shah is happy for her “Jai Ho” co-star and friend Salman Khan who was recently acquitted in an Arms Act case related to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks.

“I am very happy for Salman. It is a big relief for him and his family. As they said justice prevailed. Being a friend, I am very happy for him and his family,” said Daisy at the Finanza Fest on Monday.

The actress, who made her film debut with the 2014 released film is excited for her next project.

“I am doing ‘Ramratan’. The film is almost completed with just 10 days of the shooting left,” she said.

The rom-com is directed by Govind Sakariya and stars Mahesh Thakur, Sudha Chandran, Rajpal Yadav, Rituu Sachdev, Angela Krislinzki, Arvie Gupta, Angel Thakur, Roshni Rajput and Satish Kaushik.