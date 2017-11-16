‘Behti paaniyan’ shows ‘two faces’ to be in love

Mumbai: Singer Ambili Menon, known in the live gig circuit, has unveiled a song titled “Behti paaniyan” that focuses on the two faces to be in love. Her debut original single “Behti paaniyan”, written and composed by her, went live on Wednesday. The single, in collaboration with Qyuki Media, has an international hip-hop vibe.

Watch the song here:

Sharing her experience behind making the song, Menon said in a statement: “‘Behti paaniyan’ shows the two faces to be in love – fragile and doe-eyed; passionate and fiery. “My aim is to create music that has a story to tell, which sets my music apart from anything else happening on the market currently.”

Sagar Gokhale, Chief Operating Officer, Qyuki Media, called her a “powerhouse of talent”. “Her live performances have so much energy and enthusiasm, it’s amazing to watch her on stage. Her latest single shows her in a completely new light, and we want to power that all the way through.”