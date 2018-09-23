Behind Bollywood Dreams! Engineering to Entertainment: Sushant Singh Rajput’s inspirational journey to stardom

Bollywood is a place where many struggling actors come to make their career in the film fraternity. However, only a few people taste success on the basis of their hard work and dedication. Among those who have attained stardom, there is one star who made his place in Bollywood without any godfather and that is Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of those actors in the film industry, who is truly enthusiastic towards his work and committed to his passion of acting. Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant Singh Rajput, is the youngest son of a government officer from Patna. His elder sister Ritu Singh is a state level cricketer while Sushant has studied Engineering for three years.

Many people don’t know that he was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. Sadly, in 2002, Sushant lost his mother at the age of 16. Hence, in 2003 during that emotional period, Sushant studied hard and got the seventh rank in all India engineering exam and took admission in Delhi College of Engineering in the mechanical engineering branch.

Meanwhile, Sushant increased his interest into acting and dancing, thus in the same year, he joined choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance classes. Interestingly, considering the suggestion of Shiamak, Sushant also joined the theatre classes of Barry John. After getting training into acting, Sushant came to Mumbai to try his luck in acting. In Mumbai, he joined Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group of which remained a part of for two and a half years. In that period of time, he was featured in a TV advertisement for Nestle Munch, which became famous throughout India.

Sushant’s initial ventures made people recognise him. In 2008, when Balaji Telefilms’ crew members saw his personality and roped in for the role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Though his character was killed quite early in the show, but his popularity made makers to bring him back in the show’s finale in the form of a spirit.

The big milestone came in Sushant’s bucket was the popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. His portrayal of serious and mature Manav Deshmukh loved by the audiences the most. During the shoot, he also found his love, Ankita Lokhande. While shooting the show, Sushant simultaneously did reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. In JDJ 4, Sushant publically proposed Ankita for marriage.

Later, Sushant got a film offer of Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial venture Kai Po Che. After taking this golden opportunity, Sushant left Pavitra Rishta in 2011. Post the success of Kai Po Che, Sushant got many films’ offers and worked in hit ventures like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and others.

Despite the fame, Sushant and Ankita’s relationship hit a roadblock and the duo decided to part ways. However, Sushant and Ankita are still sharing a strong bond of friendship. Despite all the success, Sushant is a humble personality who is always down to earth with his fans and followers. This year, Sushant also donated Rs 1 crore to Kerala flood-affected people on the request of his fans. His sensitive nature proves that the star is nothing but having a pure heart of gold.

On the work front, he is all set to rule the box-office with his upcoming films like Kedarnath, Drive, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny.