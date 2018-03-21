Before Soorma release, Hockey player Sandeep Singh delivers a speech at Cambridge University

Hockey legend Sandeep Singh on whose life upcoming film ‘Soorma’ is based is the only sportsperson from India to have delivered a speech in Cambridge University. Sandeep Singh feels extremely humbled to have been given the opportunity to talk to students and inspire them through his story.

Sandeep Singh shared,”Not just India but I am happy to share my story in every part of the world. As players, we did travel a lot and our game was there to be seen by everybody. However, there are so many things in a player’s life that people don’t know about. Today, since a movie is being made on my life, I am glad I am getting to talk about the unknown phases of my life. It was a great honour to go to Cambridge University and I am told that I am the only sportsperson in India to have delivered a speech there. If it’s true, then I am extremely humbled to have been given this opportunity to talk to students and inspire them through my story.”

Sandeep Singh is a legendary Hockey player and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team and he has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

His inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing lead roles in Soorma. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.