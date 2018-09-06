Before section 377 was decriminalised these 8 Bollywood films explored the theme of same sex relationships

A new history has been written by Indian Supreme Court by pronouncing a verdict on decriminalising the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual sex between people of same sex. The decision has been hailed by people. The LGBT community had faced a huge fiasco before the judgement was pronounced, they were fighting for the rights of the people since many years, but now it seems like things will come to rest.

The community is been supported by many activists, but to present it on a large canvas Bollywood had a huge role to play. There are many movies in Bollywood which are based on homosexuality or there are some scenes in the movie which shows homosexuality. So in this feature, we will see some of the films which deal with LGBT topic.

Dostana: The movie is produced by Karan Johar, and the film tells the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl.

My Brother Nikhil: The film earned humongous appreciation from critics and fans for focusing on the issue of homosexuality in India. In the film, homosexual relationship is shown between actors Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli. The movie is directed by Onir.

Aligarh: It is a biopic of a gay Indian professor who died under mysterious circumstances after being suspended from the Aligarh Muslim University because of sexual orientation. The flick is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Apurva Asrani, and stars two renowned actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

Kapoor and Sons: The movie doesn’t disappoint the moviegoers, as it focuses on the life of Indian family. And one of the topics is homosexuality. Actor Fawad Khan plays the role of a gay person. The movie is produced by Karan Johar and it was directed by Shakun Batra.

Fire: The film is loosely based on Ismat Chughtai’s 1942 story, Lihaaf (The Quilt). It was one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explicitly show homosexual relations. It is written and directed by Deepa Mehta, starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das.

Girlfriend: The story revolves around two girls who are lesbians and are in relationship with each other. The movie is directed by Karan Razdan.

Angry Indian Goddess: The movie is not entirely based on homosexuality topic but it is one of the topics in the film. Director Pan Nalin has covered every conceivable issue from gender inequality to objectification of women to homosexuality to tribal rights

Bombay Talkies: In the movie, there are different segments which deal with issues of society and one of them is homosexuality, and it is a story of a homosexual man trying to make a career in journalism and finding love. The film talks about many topics of the society and every director has his own story to tell. The heterosexuality topic is raised and directed by ace director Karan Johar.