Beautiful Boy Trailer: Timothee Chalamet family drama is a roller-coaster of emotions

Washington D.C., The first trailer of Amazon Studios’ family drama ‘Beautiful Boy’ is out and it promises an emotional roller-coaster for the moviegoers. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, the family drama about drug addiction is based on the father-son memoirs by David and Nick Sheff, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer represents the fractured relationship between the father and son, with viewers soon get to learn that Nick struggles with a methamphetamine addiction.

The film, which has been in development in various forms for years, reflects addiction and the recovery through the eyes of a father whose son suffers from the disease. Also starring Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, the film is set to hit the theater on October 12.