‘BB Ki Vines’ fame Bhuvan Bam to pair opposite Divya Dutta for debut short film ‘Plus Minus’

New Delhi: Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam is making his short film debut with “Plus Minus” that also stars actress Divya Dutta. The story explores various dimensions of human relationships through the narrative of two individuals

“We are working with Mivi to bring a noble story on our digital platform – ‘Plus Minus’ starring Divya Dutta with me. It’s our first short film. I also have a bank of videos and music that I would want to put out in public,” Bhuvan told IANS over an email.

Bhuvan Bam is an Indian comedian and a YouTube personality. He is known for his YouTube comedy channel “BB Ki Vines” Talking about his association with Mivi, a homegrown electronics brand for which he has also been roped in as a brand ambassador, he said: “I’m looking forward to this association with Mivi, as their partnership has helped us put together ‘Ask BB 5’ and ‘Plus Minus’.

Talking about how the the entire digital world is adding more power to the entertainment business, Bhuvan said: “The era has changed, it’s revolutionary times right now. The pace at which people are connected with the internet and YouTube it’s awesome. People have stopped consuming TV and other mediums.”

“Everything is digital and almost free. For people to create content with their wish has now become easy. Brands have come to digital because the engagement here is massive. Today, even an A lister movie wants to do a digital collaboration. The source of entertainment for the youth has become digital and there is no doubt about.

He says that today, anybody can pick up their cell phones and make a video and within 10 minutes his video can reach millions of people. “Today we don’t need to go through the tough process of auditions and trial to showcase your talent. We have platforms like YouTube and FB to help us come out in open and create their own world. I still shoot my videos on a cellphone, zero budget video today rakes in so much love, it’s only possible because of these digital platforms,” he said.