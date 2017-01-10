Baywatch Trailer2: Priyanka Chopra finally appears as villain

The first trailer of ‘Bayatch’ had been a major disappointment for Priyanka Chopra fans as she was barely there. However, the second trailer is a big surprise to the fans of the much adore Indian actress. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has more screen space this time and is seen donning her bad girl face and wooing everyone with her good looks.

Also Read : Will the villainess Priyanka Chopra woo the West?

We see her introduced as the antagonist to Dwayne Johnson and Za Efron in the trailer- “Victoria Leeds, new owner of the Hunteigh Club”. Priyanka slays us all in a sizzling white outfit and her confidence is clearly visible when she share screen space with ‘The Rock’. The trailer shows her to be a cold and calculative villain whose aim is just to gain profits.

While being the epitome of the masculinity, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron explore their funny sides in the trailer. But undoubtedly it’s Priyanka Chopra who adds spice in the trailer.

The movie will mark Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut. Baywatch is releasing on 26 May. The film is helmed by Seth Rogen and also stars beautiful Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach.

Watch the trailer here: