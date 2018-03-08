‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela Anderson blames Tommy Lee for not being ‘better father’

Los Angeles: Actress Pamela Anderson has blamed rocker Tommy Lee over their son Brandon’s physical altercation with his father. The actress is reportedly a “nervous wreck and furious over her family fighting”. “It breaks her heart to see Brandon and Tommy not getting along and she blames him for not being a better dad,” a source told hollywoodLife.com. “(Tommy) is supposed to be the older, wiser, more mature parent in the situation and Pam can’t believe what a mess Tommy has created,” the source added.

The “Baywatch” alumnus also thinks that Lee makes things worse by “sharing the struggle on social media” while she tries to “calm the whole situation”. The source said it is hard for Anderson to do so “because she feels partly to blame for Tommy’s argument with Brandon”, which took place on March 5. Anderson “doesn’t know what really went down inside Tommy’s house that night, but she wishes Tommy would step-up, be a better father and make things right with his son instead of getting the cops involved”, the source added.

Brandon reportedly knocked Tommy unconscious, leaving the latter with swollen and bloody lips. Tommy took to Twitter to call out his son: “My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police.”

Brandon denied the claims and released a statement which read: “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. “I’ve worked tirelessly organising an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. “I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”