‘Battle was about fighting for pride of Vikas Bahl’, says Lawyer

Mumbai: Lawyer of director Vikas Bahl, who has been alleged of sexual harassment, on Friday said that he was fighting for the pride and truth of the latter. Speaking to the media, the lawyer, Hitesh Jain said, “The matter has been adjourned to October 23. The victim has made a statement that she is not going to file any complaint against Vikas. So you can deduce from that as to what the whole battle was about. It was about fighting for the pride and truth of Vikas.” In an apparent attack at Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, the lawyer said that they are trying to malign the image of his client.

“Once the victim says that she does not want to file the complaint the automatic impression is that someone was trying to fire from her shoulder. That is the reason we have filed the complaint against those people who were trying to use the victim and fire from her shoulder,” the lawyer further added.

Bahl had filed a defamation case against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and others recently in the Bombay High Court, and also sought compensation of Rs. 10 crore from the respondents. In his application, submitted to the court, Bahl alleged that Kashyap and Motwane, among others, took advantage of the ongoing #MeToo movement in India and have published “false, malicious, unsubstantiated imputations, allegations and statements” against him through their social media platforms.

Earlier, a woman employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films alleged Bahl of sexual harassment and narrated her experience with the director in a series of interviews with a publication.