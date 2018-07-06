Battle of the Exes: This is what happened when Alia Bhatt came face-to-face with ex Sidharth Malhotra in Ranbir Kapoor’s presence 

The ‘Student Of The Year’ ‘it’ couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be dating a couple of years ago. Although the duo never admitted to it on an official note, reports of their break up surfaced creating a hefty buzz. With steamy photo shoots and public appearances Sid’s confession about him being ‘very much single’ was seen as the final nail in the coffin. If reports are to be believed, it was Malhotra’s alleged affair with Jacqueline Fernandez that had drawn a wedge between the couple.

On the other hand, Alia is happy with current beau and co-star for Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor. The Sanju actor has time and again asserted how Alia has been a positive change in his life. They are in a steady relationship and Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are also on good terms with their decision.

But have Alia and Sidharth been able to bury the baggage and move on? In a report by BollywoodLife, it is believed that the two have gone back to being acquaintances. “He has no issues with the choices that she’s making in her life. He’s completely over his relationship with Alia and only considers her as a friend or let’s say acquaintance,” revealed a source.

The ex flames were recently spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. “Alia, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the party to the hilt. From the looks of it, Alia and Sidharth have no awkwardness anymore. They hugged and were also seen conversing with each other,” a source told SpotBoye.

“After spending some time with the gang, Alia joined her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. It was heartening to see that these actors handled the situation with utmost maturity,” the source further added.

On the work front, Alia and Sidharth are expected to come together to shoot a promotional song for Student Of The Year 2.