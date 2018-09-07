‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ song Har Har Gange: Shahid and Shraddha take you on a divine journey

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor unveiled a new track titled ‘Har Har Gange’ from her upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, and it will definitely soothe your ears. The actor took to Twitter and shared the song, writing, “#HarHarGange by #ArijitSingh lets you feel the serenity, strength and purity of Ganga. Har Har Gange out now”

As the title suggests, the song takes you on a divine journey. The heart-touching lyrics of the song can also help you during meditation. Some stunning visuals of the river Ganga have been caputured in the song, including glimpses of the Ganga Maha Aarti. In the song, Shahid’s character is devastated by the loss of his friend and is seen trying to stand strong and fight for him.

The number has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Sachet-Parampara and penned by Siddharth-Garima. Three songs from the movie have already been released, including, ‘Gold Tamba’, ‘Dekhte Dekhte’ and ‘Hard Hard’. While ‘Dekhte Dekhte’ is a romantic number, ‘Gold Tamba’ and ‘Hard Hard’ are fun, peppy songs.

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ revolves around the problem of electricity issues in a small town of Uttarakhand. Shahid and Shraddha first take a light-hearted dig at the problem of frequent power cuts, but things turn serious after their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill.

This is the second time Shahid and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space, after Haider in 2014. The flick is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is slated to release on September 21, this year.