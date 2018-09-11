Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor recollects incident from his teenage years when he had Batti Gul moment

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a social message and quirky take on the conspiracy behind exorbitant electricity bills. This is the first time Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a lawyer on the big screen. While speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor revealed about the time when he faced Batti Gul moment in his life.

Recollecting the strong memory he has of his teenage years, Shahid Kapoor revealed “Actually, it is a little sad story. For six months, I had stayed in these houses which had those asbestos roofs. I had that time in life for six months and we had to live there. And there would be power cuts. In the afternoon, it is used to so hot that we used to be sitting in the house sweating. That is a very strong memory of that time. It was obviously before I became an actor. I was 17 and was living with my mother.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film will star Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. It is slated to release on September 21, 2018.