Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor go on a scooter ride in Tehri, see pics
‘Haider’ stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have reunited in their second film, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. The shooting began in Uttarakhand in the month of February. The first schedule was wrapped up last month.
Now, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have begun the next schedule in Tehri. The duo was seen on the streets of Tehri as their director Shree Narayan Singh was explaining them the scene. Shahid took Shraddha on the scooter ride for the scene. The photographs from the streets of Tehri have gone viral on social media.
Shahid’s look in the film has been very suave as he is essaying the role of a lawyer. He is often seen in a shirt, trousers, printed jacket with shades while riding his Royal Enfield bike. Shraddha’s look as Lalita Nautiyal aka Nauti is that of a girl- next- door. She seems to have gone de-glam for her upcoming film. This film marks the second collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor after Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider.
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a lawyer for the first time in ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. The film also stars Yami Gautam besides Shraddha Kapoor. It will be shot across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Mussoorie, and Nainital. ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is a social comedy-drama that gives a quirky take on the conspiracy behind exorbitant electricity bills.