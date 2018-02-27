‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is entertaining, has substance: Yami Gautam
New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam says her next film “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” is entertaining and has a lot of substance. “‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country, especially in small towns,” Yami told IANS.
“And given the kind of films that producer Prernaa Arora (KriArj Entertainment) has been doing and what Shree Narayan Singh (director) has done with ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'”… you can expect a very fine amalgamation of entertainment and a relevant social issue which has been talked about for the very first time,” she added.
The actress is excited to play a lawyer for the first time.
“I think it is very interesting, quirky, entertaining and has a lot of substance at the same time. I am extremely happy to be working with the team. I play a lawyer in a film for the first time. So, I am very happy,” she said.
The film also features actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.