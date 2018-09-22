‘Batla House’ first poster! John Abraham teases his look as India’s most decorated/controversial cop

New Delhi: After teasing the audience with his look, Bollywood star John Abraham on Saturday shared the first poster of his upcoming thriller drama ‘Batla House’. The 45-year-old took to social media to unveil the poster, writing, “’95 mins that took 8yrs to be resolved and changed his life forever.’ The story of India’s most Decorated/Controversial Cop. #BatlaHouse” The flick is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place a decade ago on September 19.

The ‘Parmanu’ star will portray the role inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tag line says ‘The story of India’s Most Decorated/Controversial Cop’, the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

Talking about the film, John said, “Being recognised for films like ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Parmanu’, I automatically gravitate towards scripts like ‘Batla House’. However, that also means that the script needs to live up to those standards. With ‘Batla House’, Ritesh Shah (writer) blew me over with his precision in the story telling as well as the emotional roller coaster of the characters. I am truly excited to bring this story alive to audiences.” The film, which goes on floors by mid-October, will hit the big screens on August 15, next year.