Basking in ‘Sanju’ glory, Ranbir Kapoor enjoys football with cousins Armaan, Aadar Jain; sporty pics
Currently riding high on the success of the biographical film, “Sanju,” Ranbir Kapoor was spotted playing football in Bandra. Kapoor took time out from his undoubtedly busy schedule to indulge in the game of football.
The actor was seen at a football ground in Bandra along with his cousins, Aadar Jain of ‘Qaidi Band’ and Armaan Jain. They were also accompanied by Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others.
The 35-year-old was sporting an Argentina jersey with black shorts and a fashionable bandana. Kapoor’s love for the game is not a new discovery. The actor has often been seen engaging in football along with others.
Ranbir has been fortunate to receive glowing reviews from all spectators and critics for his work as Sanjay Dutt in his latest release “Sanju”.