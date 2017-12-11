Baseer Ali and Naina Singh win ‘Splitsvilla X’ title

Mumbai: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh on Sunday emerged as the winners of dating reality TV show “Splitsvilla X”. In the tenth season, Baseer partnered with Naina to fight the last battle against his best friends and contenders Priyank Sharma and Divya Aggarwal.

With a renewed take on the concept of dating and love, “Splitsvilla X” — themed ‘Catch Your Match’ — was all about discovering the science behind love.

In the show, seven girls and boys who were “scientifically perfect matches” and three girls and boys who did not have any perfect matches, tried to catch their perfect match. They underwent several tests amidst the locales of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, read a statement.

On winning the show, Baseer said: “After ‘Roadies’, it was only about how I could get over the guilt of losing. ‘Splitsvilla’ being my favourite show since I was 14 had to be what it took to earn my glory moment. One more finale, one more shot at changing everything; I was nervous and motivated at the same time.”

Naina said: “I can’t express in words what I felt after I won the show! It was truly one of the perfect moments ever in my life.”

The show was aired on MTV.