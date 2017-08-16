Bareilly Ki Barfi is all set to be the content film of the year!

Bareilly Ki Barfi is making all the right noise because of its unique content. One of the quintessential reasons which makes Bareilly Ki Barfi so special is because it’s rooted film backed with powerful content. The film appears to be very relatable right from its trailer, it’s nothing but good content from the scratch.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is inspired from a French novel titled ‘Ingredients of Love’. Dangal’s writer Nitesh Tiwari has adapted the book into the script and has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and we can say she is back again with a good film post ‘Nil Battey Sannata’. Dangal’s writer, Nitesh Tiwari who has earlier won National Award for best screenplay and best children’s film for ‘Chillar Party’, and has written Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Shreyas Jain.

National Award winner Rajkummar Rao, who is in lead role in the film has struck a chord with the audiences with his portrayal of Pritam Vidrohi. The film’s cast comprises of talented actors and we can definitely say that the film is backed by a national award winning team.

Kriti Sanon has been proving her acting mettle by taking up roles widely different from her previous ones, and her role in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has been loved by one and all. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen in a different avatar in Bareilly Ki Barfi and has delivered a power packed performance of which glimpses can be seen in the trailer.

But not only that, the movie promises what you really want from it, entertainment paired up with realism and pure emotions. Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film. The collaborative effort between Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain has worked very well.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film is slated for release on 18th August 2017.