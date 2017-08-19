‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has a sweet start at Box Office

New Delhi: ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has raked in Rs. 2.42 crore on Day 1.

The film has opened on a sweet note at the Box Office with a positive word of mouth.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year, which is proven by its amazing star cast and unique storyline.

The film has poured in a strong and positive word of mouth from audiences and critics alike.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a content driven film showcasing strong performance by the star cast.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a collaborative effort of director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra, writer Nitesh Tiwari of ‘Dangal’ fame and Shreyas Jain.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film released on August 18 and is running on a positive note.