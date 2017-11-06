‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress Kriti Sanon to romance this Punjabi Munda in her next! Find out who

After tasting success with recently released film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon is all set to work with a popular Punjabi Munda in Dinesh Vijan’s next film. Well, hold your breath, because Kriti Sanon is all set to romance Punjabi hunk and superstar, Diljit Dosanjh. Isn’t that great?

This one’s gonna be a mad fun ride!!! #ArjunPatiala ..Larger than Life!🍻 Cant wait to start rolling.. @diljitdosanjh #dineshvijan @maddockfilmsofficial

Well, as per the reports published in Pinkvilla, the film will star Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Pinkvilla quoted a leading tabloid as saying, “Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit in the titular role is a quirky, small-town guy. It’s a character-driven comedy and will roll in February 2018. It will be shot in Punjab, the makers are leaving for a recce soon and hopes to zero in on a director shortly.”

Director Dinesh Vijan himself confirmed the news by saying, “The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit’s intensity, now it’s time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small town surprise and this time she is holding a pen.”

Moreover, Kriti said, “I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I’m looking forward to shooting with Diljit.” Interestingly, Diljit too added by saying, “Dino’s team is a set of young, talented and creative minds who I am really excited to work with.”

Well, it would be interesting to see Diljit and Kriti together on the silver screen.