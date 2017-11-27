Bappi Lahiri Birthday Special: Monday Motivation for you with 5 joyful songs of India’s Disco King!

Today, ultimate disco king of India, Bappi Lahiri turns 65. The singer-music composer has always been popular for his enchanting disco songs of Bollywood. Interestingly, after R. D. Burman, Bappi Da’s songs have been recreated in Bollywood.

Bappi Da was popular in the 1980s and 1990s with filmi soundtracks like Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi among others. In the late 80s, Mithun Chakraborty and Bappi Lahiri became synonyms with Indian disco culture, largely due to films such as Disco Dancer.

Bappi Lahiri’s songs are still popular among today’s youth. Interestingly, Bappi Lahiri holds the Guinness Book of World Records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films in 1986. Moreover, Bappi Da is also known for wearing heavy gold jewellery. Thus, he is also considered as the Gold Man of Bollywood.

So, on the occasion of Bappi Da’s birthday, let’s us make our Monday joyful with his top 5 popular songs –

Happy Birthday, Bappi Da!

You are a true legend!