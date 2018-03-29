Bank Scam: From Devoleena to Akshaye Khanna, Bollywood and TV celebs who have been victims of bank fraud

Famous Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is best known as Gopi Bahu from the popular daily ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ received a shock of her life when she found that her bank account has been hacked and around Rs 16,000 had been transferred from her account.

Devoleena told BollywoodLife.com, “I just learnt about it today morning while checking my inbox. I got a message that Rs 16K has been transferred. I did not shop and then I realised that my account has been hacked. The message indicated that it was transferred somewhere in San Francisco. I got my account blocked and I am resolving the issue. I just want to say that people need to be more careful while using their credit cards. And they should be more protective about their passwords.”

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has reported a bank fraud case. Earlier, in 2017 ‘Ishaqbaaz’ actor Nakuul Mehta too faced similar situation when he reported that his bank account was hacked. Here we take a look at some other celebrities from Bollywood and Television who were also duped:

Nakuul Mehta

In 2017, Nakuul Mehta popularly known as Shivaay Singh Oberoi from ‘Ishaqbaaz’ found out that his bank account has been hacked and has been looted too. The actor later filed a complaint at the DN Nagar police station.

Adaa Khan

In January 2018, the ‘Naagin’ actress Adaa Khan became the victim of debit card cloning and lost Rs 2 lakh. Adaa talked to the leading daily and confirmed the same she said, “One morning a few days ago, I got an SMS alert, intimating me of a withdrawal of Rs 24,000 in four transactions. I was shocked and immediately looked for my debit card, which was in my bag. Then, I called the bank’s call centre and by the time I got connected, four more withdrawals had taken place. The person at the call centre said that my card was probably cloned and I blocked it immediately. The cops also told me that this crime is becoming frequent.”

Dalljet Kaur

Dalljet Kaur who was last seen in ‘Kaala Teeka’ too became a victim of debit card cloning and lost Rs 50,000. In 2017, when Dalljet returned from her Indonesia trip, received a message alert saying that Rs 50,000 was withdrawn from her account through five transactions. Later, she called the bank to inquire and after being asked by the bank officials, the actress filed FIR.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar who is seen in famous daily ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is another victim of credit card fraud. According to sources, his card was swiped for Rs 13,000 unknowingly. Dheeraj contacted to bank immediately and blocked his card before he incurs heavy losses.

Akshaye Khanna

‘Hungama’ actor Akshaye Khanna in 2013 was dumped for Rs 50 lakh. Later, the Malabar Hill police and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) initiated a case against Satyabrata and Shona Chakrabarti for duping the actor. According to investigating officers at Malabar Hill police station, the couple asked the actor to invest his money with them, promising to double his investment in a year.

Swara Bhaskar

‘Veere Ki Wedding’ actor Swara Bhaskar in 2015, fell victim of ATM fraud. On August 27, she had attempted to withdraw cash at an ATM in the premises of a Navi Mumbai shopping mall, but in vain. However, few minutes later she received a message that Rs 20,000 being debited from her account.

Sunita Gowariker

Sunita, the wife of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, lodged a complaint against her manager in Khar police station about an online fraud, which cost her more than Rs 1 lakh. On August 5, Sunita received a message of Rs 1,34, 333.08 was spent for online shopping using the credit card. Later, Sunita immediately contacted the manager of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd asking him about the transactions. The manager, Vishwanath Nayar (35) replied her in negative after confirming from the concerned department, Sunita asked him to file a police complaint the next day. Police suspected that it’s a hacker’s handiwork or Sunita had shared her PayTM account details with somebody, who misused it.

Karan Kamal Sharda

Karan Kamal Sharda, a new-comer in 2015, filed a police complaint at Oshiwara police station against two for cheating him of Rs 3.5 lakh. According to Sharda, he gave money to the duo after they told him that they would help him get a movie role in a film to be made by Mohit Raina. The accused were identified as Archana Sharma and Gaurav Joshi. He paid a portion of the amount on January 24, 2015, with remaining amount was paid later. After the amount was paid, both Joshi and Sharma started avoiding Sharda’s calls and kept messaging him about future dates, when they would get in touch.

They even sent a few emails to Sharda from producer Boney Kapoor’s email ID, which they had apparently hacked. Sharda then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the duo.

Tiku Talsania

In 2013, Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania was conned of Rs 6 lakh and his sports bike worth Rs 3 lakh, in return for a brand-new car by a self-described car dealer. The accused also swindled a south Mumbai resident of Rs 13 lakh. He had promised both the victims a brand-new car at a discounted rate but went into hiding after taking the money. As per the reports, the conman was identified as Parag Pravinchand Shah, a Kandivli resident.