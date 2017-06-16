Bank Chor: Incredibly Inane

Film: Bank Chor

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Bhuvan Arora, Sahil Vaid, Madhu Limaye

Director: Bumpy

A hopelessly riddled attempt at comic-caper, this film about 3 morons, novices basically Gulab (Bhuvan Arora), a small-time thief, who gangs up with Champak (Riteish Deshmukh) and Genda (Vikram Thapa) to rob a bank, and how everything goes horribly wrong for them.

A cop named Amjad Khan (Vivek Oberoi), who largely makes a mockery of his own name, a pretty TV reporter Gayatri Ganguly(Rhea) who doesn’t appear to know the ABCD of reporting, a rival thief (Sahil Vaid) who has little to do other than put a spoke in the 3 idiots’ wheel and a corrupt Politician (Madhu Limaye) who is there mainly to connive and conspire, hold sway in the background. Obviously, there’s a bigger scam behind the rooky attempt. Also, the 3 misfits neither look ferocious nor do they have the argon required to hold 30 odd hostages at gunpoint.

The jokes fall flat, the slap-stick is abominable, the dialogues – silliest I’ve heard in ages and the performances by everyone in the cast, are far more befitting of a Madame Tussands’ Gallery. It’s a real pity there are flesh and blood humans essaying those characters.

Director Bumpy lives up to his name- he has fashioned a bumpy, sketchy, ridiculously stupid and unpardonably lame heist movie (aiming for a Dhoom affect) that will neither garner a laugh nor draw the audience into the theatres. There’s neither youthful zest nor playful comedy in this one. A pity that Yashraj had to soil its slate by releasing this one under its Y films banner!