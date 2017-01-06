Bahubali 2 teaser promo to release with Shah Rukh’s Raees

After much delay, fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are finally gearing up to watch the period entertainer Raees. And yet another surprise is in store for them in the form of the first teaser of Bahubali: The Conclusion.

Bahubali: The Beginning became a record breaking film which garnered immense response when it released in 2015. It is being said that the teaser of the next part will be launched somewhere on January 23 or 24. And later, it will be attached with Raees which releases on January 25.

As the audiences eagerly await the suspense that will unfold in the second instalment, the makers have decided to provide a glimpse along with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. From what we hear, popular Bollywood distributor Anil Thadani is distributing both films and apparently there has been a deal to sell Bahubali: The Conclusion to those who take up Raees. On the other hand, readers may be aware that Raaes will be facing a clash with the Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

While Bahubali: The Conclusion is all set to release in April 2017, the makers have kept the details of the film strictly under wraps. Besides two posters and a video teaser of sorts from the sets, not much has been revealed. The film retains its old cast which includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan among others reprising their respective roles.