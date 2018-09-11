‘Badhaai Ho’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra bring ‘Good News’ with a quirky touch; watch now

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho trailer is finally out and unexpectedly it is not what you thought. Badhaai Ho trailer gives a brief narrative of the story of how Ayushmann tackles weird situation of his mother’s pregnancy. Yes, you heard it right!

Badhaai Ho trailer shows Neena Gupta’s character (who plays Ayushmann’s mother in the film) gets pregnant at an older age which brings shocker to his son Ayushmann and his girlfriend his girlfriend played by Sanya Malhotra. It’s obvious that Ayushmann gets embarrassed with the weird situation of his mom’s pregnancy but he tackles with it bravely.

Especially, Badhaai Ho trailer showed the major issue of how society reacts to this situation perfectly. After all, dealing with parents’ sex life is indeed a tough battle for Ayushmann, doesn’t it? Well, earlier, Ayushmann and Sanya shared posters in which they were seen in a funny baby avatar.

#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/SDCAFDfE6T — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) September 10, 2018

Apart from Ayushmann, Sanya, Neena, the film stars Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha. Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma and produced by Vineet Jain, Badhaai Ho is all set to release on October 19, 2018.