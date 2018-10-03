‘Badhaai Ho’ new posters: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra look surprised, with pregnant Neena Gupta in backdrop

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to surprise us with his choice of films and he will never disappoint you. After giving out of the box films like Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Vicky Donor, the actor is all set to tickle funny bones of the audience with a lot of humor, in his upcoming film Badhaai Ho.

The trailer of the film which is filled with lots of laughter and quirky one liners has already left audience in splits. And now with the new poster the wait has definitely doubled up. In the fresh poster, on one hand where Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are looking surprised, a pregnant Neena Gupta looks equally amused.

The film trailer was launched in a fun way where the makers and cast of the film started wishing Ayushmaan on twitter ‘Badhai Ho’. As the twitterati went into a frenzy with the sudden congratulatory messages for Ayushmaan, the makers soon dropped the teaser after which the trailer was also released.

The film deals with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character whose mother gets pregnant and how he deals with the world post that. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma the film is set to release on October 19.