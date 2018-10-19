Badhaai Ho movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Badhaai Ho

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Surekha Sikhri, Alka Kaushal, Alka Amin, Shardul Rana

Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Rating: * * *

Small world, small minds and a trivial pursuit – that’s what ‘Badhaai Ho’ amounts to. It’s a fairly engaging slice-of-life family drama (better suited to a sitcom), but it’s no masterpiece. The film is set in New Delhi where the middle-income Railway Collector Jitendra Kaushik (Gajraj Rao), his wife Priyamvada (Neena Gupta), his older son (in his late twenties) Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana), younger teenage son, Gullar (Shardul Rana) and his mother (Surekha Sikhri) reside. When the stork visits the 50 plus Priyamvada, the family gets into a tither.

Nakul is not happy that his parents are having sex at this late age and he is also worried about how his sophisticated girlfriend Renee (Sanya Malhotra), his friends and colleagues will react to it. Gullar is embarrassed and worried about being humiliated by his close circle. His repressed widowed grandmother, on the other hand, is infuriated that her son and daughter-in-law have behaved so irresponsibly. The small-minded sniggering neighbors’ pile up more misery on the middle-aged, loved-up, married couple.

The film, in fact, should have been an outright celebration of a near menopausal woman being able to conceive at this late stage in her life, albeit with the accompanied caution that comes with the unexpected on an aging womb and body. Instead, it becomes a harangue about middle-aged adults romancing and indulging in sexual intercourse. Don’t know why late-life pregnancy is being portrayed as a taboo topic in an urban city like New Delhi in an age where anything is considered ok. And the people who are portrayed as most bothered about such a turn of events are the millennial. That’s hard to believe.

In this day and age, this kind of a construct appears regressive and small minded. That the producers are doing their utmost to drum up contagion to make an anomaly look acceptable through their considerable media clout was to be expected. The stigma and reproach mentality is entirely hogwash though in a middle-class urban set-up. It’s a credit to Akshat Ghildial, Jyoti Kapoor and Shantanu Shrivastava’s collective writing skills and Sharma’s measured helming that makes this sort of a gamble fairly convincing.

While the film eventually turns out to be a celebration of age it goes about it in convoluted fashion creating hindrances and hurts out of petty minds and meaningless chatter. It would definitely have been more meaningful had the focus been on sibling insecurities and age-related medical issues brought on by the late life pregnancy. The writers fashion a subtle swelling of acceptance over time and the actors’ aid the process with profound heft. In terms of character definitions, Surekha Sikhri’s ‘grandmother’ role rings the truest after that of the two aging romantics played with intimate depth by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. ‘Badhaai Ho’ is way different from Anil Ravindernath Sharma’s debut effort ‘Tevar’ – a pungent potboiler that failed to rouse the masses. He shows great improvement in directorial skills – lending conviction to an obscurantist’s fancy.