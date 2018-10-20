‘Badhaai Ho’ full movie leaked online in HD quality; can affect film’s box office collection

‘Badhaai Ho’ is gaining a humongous response from critics and fans at the box office, and turning out to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest hit. However, the movie has been leaked online in HD quality. Many illegal websites are offering free download and even streaming it online. Some of the pirated copies seems to have been shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have made HD quality prints available.

The movie has taken a flying start at the box office. The full movie download is likely to hit the film’s box office collection to a large extent.

The movie has collected Rs 7.29 crore on the opening day because of the immense buzz and strong word of mouth. However, this is not the first time a Bollywood movie has been hit by piracy. Earlier, movies like Race 3, Sanju, Udta Punjab, Great Grand Masti and Manjhi – The Mountain Man have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.