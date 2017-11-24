Bachchans to keep Aaradhya away from the paparazzi; here’s why

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was left in tears during an event on Monday irritated by the chaos and screaming by the media at hospital. She asked them to stop clicking pictures, but photographers didn’t listen and soon she was in tears as she failed to control them.

After the incident, the Bachchans have decided to keep Aaradhya away from paparazzi. As per Deccan Chronicle’s report, a source reveals that, “Aaradhya has been taught by her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to handle the paparazzi. Being so young, she already understands that she’s part of a family that’s constantly in the public domain, and she will be clicked wherever she goes. Aaradhya handles the cameras like a pro.”

“What happened on Monday was not right at all. Aishwarya had gone with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya for an event to a hospital. To commemorate her father’s birth anniversary, she donated the cost of surgery for 100 children with cleft lips. It was, by all means, a solemn occasion. Not caring about the gravity of the situation, the photographers jostled, screamed and argued,” the source further added.

Talking about the big decision by Aishwarya and her family, the source added, “It’s way too much attention for a child her age.”

Well, we also believe that what happened at that event was not right. They should have at least maintained silence when the actress requested so.