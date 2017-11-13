Bachchan Family Time! Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta and Jaya Bachchan attend wedding in Mumbai; See pics

Bachchan family was recently seen enjoying family time in the wedding in Mumbai. Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda were recently spotted in a traditional avatar at a Mumbai wedding.

The Bachchan family were looking royal and attractive in their Indian outfit. Aishwarya is seen glowing in a red salwar-suit while Abhishek is donning a blue and golden kurta for the function. Apparently, the pictures of this night were shared by Amitabh as well as Abhishek on the social media.

Well, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 3, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned us in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reportedly, Aishwarya is going to be next seen in Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan which is scheduled to be released on June 15 on the occasion of Eid 2018.