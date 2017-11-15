Babita Phogat makes her acting debut on TV with ‘Badho Bahu’

After wrestler Geeta Phogat, who made her small-screen debut with the last season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, it’s her younger sister Babita Kumari Phogat’s turn to enter the medium. The three-time Commonwealth Champion will make her acting debut with the daily soap ‘Badho Bahu.

On the show, she will be pitted against the protagonist (Rytasha Rathore) in a wrestling match. Since the story is set in Haryana, Babita felt at home with the dialect and accent. She says, “I am excited about appearing on ‘Badho Bahu’. I liked the concept of a father-in-law encouraging his bahu’s talent — it’s progressive. Personally, I wouldn’t want to give up on wrestling; I strongly believe that a girl shouldn’t feel any less than a man and should strive to create a mark for herself.”

Incidentally, the makers wanted to feature both Geeta and Babita on the show. However, the former wasn’t available because of prior commitments.

Dipti Kalwani said,”I am over the moon and I can’t wait to see Babita Phogat and Badho Bahu in the same akhada. It’s a dream come true when your inspiration stands in flesh and blood with your character. She inspired me to write the show and it’s going to be my most proud moment on the show. I will cherish this moment for my entire life. I thank Babita Phogat and & tv team for making my dream a reality.”