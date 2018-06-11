Baba Siddique Iftar party: Katrina Kaif slays it in her gorgeous desi avatar

Baba Siddique’s Iftar party always garnered attention each year and this year is no different. The pre-Eid galore took place at Taj Land Ends in Mumbai and was attended by a host of biggies from Bollywood as well as leading politicos including Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Keshav Chand Yadav.

However, it was Katrina Kaif stealing the limelight with her desi avatar in a gorgeous Anarkali. And boy her look made Twitterati go crazy.

Can we jst take a moment and appreciate how beautiful does #KatrinaKaif look in indian wear 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

The Iftar party list also included Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Atul Agnihotri, Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Moreover, small screen actors like Hina Khan, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also graced the occasion.

On the work front, Katrina, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai starring opposite Salman Khan, will be next seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan and in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.

Both films will release on November 7 and December 21 respectively.