‘Baazigar’ actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving in Mumbai

Popular film actor Dalip Tahil who is best known for his villainous roles in films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ was reportedly arrested on Sunday night by the Mumbai police in a case of drunk driving. Apparently the actor was driving under the influence of alcohol injuring occupants in an auto-rickshaw after ramming his car into the vehicle.

The accident occurred in Mumbai’s Khar suburb on Sunday night at 9pm during Anantha Chaturdashi processions which had roads jam packed with devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. The passengers allege that Dalip Tahil’s car hit their autorickshaw from behind and fled without stopping towards Santa Cruz. But couldn’t escape since the route ahead was blocked.

Tahil started arguing and pushing the occupants at which point they called the Khar police station and a team reached the spot and arrested the actor according to a report by The Hindu.